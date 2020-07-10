Mega family stays calm on RGV, not Mega fans

Ram Gopal Varma announced a film titled Powerstar and without stopping here he posted a bunch of pictures that featured the look-alikes of Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan. This did not go well with anyone. Mega fans took a dig on RGV and trolled him badly but Ram Gopal Varma was not much bothered. His social media pages are flooded with messages from Mega fans. Mega family decided not to respond to this. After the coronavirus outbreak, Pawan Kalyan stood calm and is not in touch with his filmmakers.

Ram Gopal Varma is currently editing the film which is expected to release this month-end. Powerstar is made on a strict budget and will release through ‘RGV World’. Apart from these, Ram Gopal Varma is also busy with multiple projects. His team took a break for four days after one of the assistant directors was tested positive with coronavirus.