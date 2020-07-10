First Look: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde wows in Radhe Shyam

Radhe shyam first look

The most awaited first look poster of Prabhas20 is finally unveiled. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde looks wow in the poster and the film is now officially titled Radhe Shyam. The poster looks poetic and the lead actors are very much in love. Prabhas stuns in a white suit while Pooja Hegde dazzles in an all-red gown. Radha Krishna Kumar is the director of this periodic drama which is a love story. The makers made it clear that the film will hit the screens next year.

Prabhas fans are left delighted with the look. They are also celebrating ‘Five years of Baahubali’ today. The makers announced the names of the technicians except the music composer. Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Priyadarshi and Sathyan will be seen in other crucial roles. UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies are the producers of this big-budget romantic saga. The shoot of Radhe Shyam is expected to resume during the end of this year.