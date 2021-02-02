YCP tearing ‘mangala sutras’ of women: Lokesh

Former Minister Nara Lokesh has held the Jaganmohan Reddy Government responsible for the killing of Srinivasa Reddy at Gollalagunta village in Jaggampeta mandal in East Godavari district. He visited the village, called on the bereaved family members and took part in the funeral rites.

Terming it as a ‘YCP Government murder’, he said that the ruling YCP was not hesitating to bring the factionism and murder politics into an otherwise peaceful East Godavari district. The murder of the husband of the TDP supported candidate Pushpavati was condemnable. Her husband Srinivasa Reddy was kidnapped yesterday and he was killed today. This highly condemnable incident raised questions whether there was police machinery in the State at all. Stringent punishment should be given to the YCP leaders and the police who were responsible for this killing.

Mr. Lokesh said that the Chief Minister was bent on tearing down ‘mangala sutras’ of women. This was because the ruling party was scared of facing the people in the panchayat elections. This was why they were resorting to all sorts of violence, intimidation and killings. In the last 20 months, over 19 Opposition activists were killed and false cases were slapped on over 1,350 activists. The YCP leaders were shivering at the very sight of the TDP flag. The slain leader Srinivasa Reddy complained to the police but the CI did not respond. The complainant Srinivasa Reddy was called to the police station in the morning and he was found killed in the evening.