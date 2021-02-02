Home Galleries Actors Ram Charan @closing ceremony of Cyberabad Police Annual sports meet Ram Charan @closing ceremony of Cyberabad Police Annual sports meet By Telugu360 - February 2, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Actors Allari Naresh Interview Actors Celebs Pay Homage to Producer Doraswamy Raju Actors Muhurtham for Pan India Super Star Prabhas’s Salar movie TRENDING Movie News Tight security for Prabhas Movie News Prabhas’ Adipurush starts rolling Politics Sitaraman presents Union Budget in Parliament Politics Unemployment dole: Another move by TRS to check saffron surge Latest YCP tearing ‘mangala sutras’ of women: Lokesh February 2, 2021 Ram Charan @closing ceremony of Cyberabad Police Annual sports meet February 2, 2021 Atchannaidu being sent to jail again and again February 2, 2021 Samantha Akkineni soaks in the ‘joy of being able to pause’ February 2, 2021