YCP won 2,639 and TDP just 536 panchayats: Botsa

YCP Minister Botsa Satyanarayana has claimed that their party has shown impressive performance in the second phase panchayat elections also. He says the YCP has won a total of 2,639 out of the total 3,328 panchayats while the TDP got just 536, BJP 6 and Jana Sen 36 and others 108. Of the total 2,639 seats won by the YCP, 538 seats were won unanimously.

Botsa clarified that this impressive performance showed how the people were attracted to CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s policies all over the State. The welfare programmes launched by the CM were unique and all the benefits were reaching the beneficiaries as per the schedule.

The Minister strongly criticised former CM Chandrababu Naidu, saying that the TDP chief was trying to divert the attention of the people with his jugglery of words. But the YCP would not tell lies with respect to the field level results in the ongoing panchayat elections.

Botsa further asserted that their Government was all prepared for conducting the municipal elections. This time, the Minister carefully avoided any direct remarks on State Election Commissioner Ramesh Kumar.With the SEC giving harsher punishments after the courts’ intervention, the ruling party Ministers were maintaining some restraint unlike before.