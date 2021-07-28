Yediyurappa wins by losing CM’s post

Has BS Yediurappa lose by resigning his CM post or has he won a resounding victory by resigning the post? If one watches the latest developments in Karnataka politics, one would say with certainty that the ultimate victor in Karnataka. In fact, Yediyurappa has ensured that his writ runs large even after his resignation.

Basavraj Bommai’s election is Yediyurappa’s biggest victory. Bommai is from his Lingayat community. So, the Lingayat domination in BJP will perpetuate even after Yediyurappa resigns. Secondly, Bommai is Yediyurappa’s protégé in Karnataka politics. After all, he was Yediyurappa’s deputy in Karnataka government as the deputy CM. When there was a demand for his resignation, Bommai stood by Yediyurappa and vehemently wanted his continuance. Bommai is known to be a staunch supporter of Yediyurappa.

It is also clear that the BJP is in no position to lose Yediyurappa. Hence, the successor was chosen as per Yediyurappa’s wish. The party too made it clear that it cannot afford to alienate Yediyurappa. The party has clearly indicated that Yediyurappa’s writ will run even after his resignation. In fact, Yediyurappa has stayed in Delhi for two days to make the national leadership of the BJP accede to his demands.

Significantly, Yediyurappa has said that he was only relinquishing the CM’s post and that he was not leaving politics. A fiery orator, famed organiser, mass leader and a great crowd puller, Yediyurappa will still play the role of patriarch in Karnataka politics. He is likely to get a key party post or governor’s post. So, he will be playing a key role in the 2023 elections in Karnataka.