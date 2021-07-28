Devineni Uma trying to create unrest in Mylavaram: YSRCP MLA

YSRCP MLA from Mylavaram, Vasantha Krishna Mohan, on Wednesday slammed former minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao for allegedly trying to create unrest in the constituency.

“Idle Rao is indulging in false propaganda to perpetrate riots and unrest in the peaceful Mylavaram constituency,” alleged Mohan.

He also said that the TDP leader is intentionally hatching plots and linking him to unrelated issues.

Reacting to Rao’s allegations of illegal mining, he said the TDP leader has already visited the protected Kondapalli hills forest area 15 times to turn a falsehood into truth.

Mohan also said that Rao is trying to bring disrepute to the state government, but failing to get desired results.

“As he could not achieve what he wished for, he (Rao) is perpetrating the people to spark unrest in the constituency,” he alleged.

According to the MLA, it was Rao who had procured permission during the TDP regime for mining at Kondapalli, including inaugurating works by claiming that those were revenue department lands.

“Now he is claiming them to be forest lands. It is Uma who said one thing when in power, and another after losing power,” he noted.

He also said that YSRCP activists and people of the region are irritated, as Rao is resorting to linking Mohan to unrelated scams, and amplifying those through favourable media houses and by making provocative statements.

“Today also he went to the protected forest area and tried to indulge in evil politics, leading to local YSRCP activists turning up to question him. After I came to know of the matter, I turned them back,” said Mohan.

“Nobody will sit quietly if you (Rao) talk as you like and try to provoke people,” Mohan said.

Meanwhile, TDP national General Secretary Nara Lokesh accused the state government led by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of targeting and harassing the former minister (Rao).

Lokesh alleged that the police are unable to differentiate between ‘YCP sections and IPC sections’ and claimed that the police top brass is acting like YSRCP activists.