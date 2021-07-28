Mamta meets Sonia, Rahul to discuss opposition unity

Hyperactive Mamta Banerjee had a high voltage Delhi visit on Wednesday. She met Sonia Gandhi late in the afternoon and discussed the political situation with her. Even Rahul Gandhi was present on the occasion.

Mamta Banerjee said that the opposition needs to unite to fight Narendra Modi. She said that only a united opposition can fight Narendra Modi. She also discussed the issue of Pegasus spyware with the AICC president. Sources said that even the Covid situation was discussed. However, Mamta evaded questions about who will the face of the opposition. She merely said that it would depend on the situation.

Mamta has been staunchly opposing the Central Government led by Modi on various issues. She has been questioning Modi’s vaccination policy and the handling of the Covid situation. She is also raising the issue of allocations to the state governments.

Mamta didi seems to have had her effect on Rahul Gandhi. Rahul, who usually meets only Congress MPs and never takes part in floor coordination, was on Wednesday seen to be very active. He held a floor coordination meeting with the leaders of various parties and was seen discussing issues with the leaders of these parties. If sources are to be believed, he is even planning to file a notice for an adjournment motion on the Pegasus row.

Thanks to Mamta Banerjee’s high voltage visit, Rahul too was compelled to be active and energetic. Some said he was worried about losing out to Mamta and Sharad Pawar in the race to be the leader of the Opposition parties.