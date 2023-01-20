Yeka Yeka from Amigos: The trendy friendship song for dopplegangers

Advertisement

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram upcoming film with debutant director Rajendra Reddy is an action entertainer “Amigos”. Makers raised curiosity on the film with the recently released teaser and today they unveiled the first single Yeka Yeka full video song.

It describes all of the fun, exciting, and enjoyable moments shared by the dopplegangers or complete strangers who quickly became friends. The bonding between the 3 dopplegangers Siddharth, Manjunath and Michael is treat to the eyes.

Yeka Yeka is an impressive Amigos number that will be registered as a Friendship number. In each character, Kalyan Ram looks cool and carries his own swag and style. The song reaches the heart with its touching and catchy lyrics.

Ghibran composed and mastered the song, and Sarswati Puthra Ramajogayya Sastry wrote the lyrics. Anurag Kulkarni sung this song brilliantly.

Amigos is directed by Rajendra Reddy and is produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. It has glam doll Ashika Ranganath as the lead actress while Ghibran is scoring the tunes. The film releasing on February 10th, 2023.