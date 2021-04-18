YS Sharmila ends 72-hour deeksha, says will become TS CM in 2 years

YS Sharmila has ended her 72-hour deeksha (hunger strike) in Hyderabad on Sunday (today) demanding TRS government to release job notifications to fill 1.91 lakh posts in various government departments.

The TRS government permitted her to hold deeksha only for 24 hours at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park in Hyderabad. However, she continued the deeksha even after 24 hours.

With this police forcibly removed her from Dharna Chowk and shifted her to her residence in Lotus Pond, Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

However, Sharmila continued her deeksha for remaining 48 hours at her residence. Her health deteriorated with sugar and BP levels coming down in the tests conducted by doctors. However, she refused to end her deeksha before 72 hours.

As soon as she ended for 72-hour deeksha today, Sharmila said that she will launch her political party in Telangana on July 8 and her party will come to power in 2023 Assembly polls.

Sharmila said she will become Telangana CM in two years and issue job notifications to fill all the vacancies in government departments and urged Telangana youth not to commit suicides for job notifications.

She lashed out at CM KCR for cheating unemployed youth by not issuing job notifications for the last seven years which resulted in several youth committing suicides.

Sharmila said over 40 lakh unemployed youth are waiting for jobs in Telangana but KCR had miserably failed in providing employment to youth who sacrificed their lives for Telangana statehood and on whose sacrifices KCR became CM.