YSR name fades as Jagananna schemes rise in number

One of the election slogans of CM Jaganmohan Reddy was that he would give such a people-friendly rule that the poor voters will forget even his father YSR regime. Is the CM really bent on doing this? This question is arising as more and more new Cash Transfer programmes were being launched not in the name of YSR. All these schemes were given the title ‘Jagananna’.

For example, these are a few instances – Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Vasati Deevena, Jagananna Ammavadi, Jagananna Cheyutha and Jagananna Thodu and so on. Under all these programmes, the Government was giving huge publicity on the day when the CM would press the computer button from his Tadepalli residence to transfer cash to the beneficiaries. No such immediate cash transfer scheme has been named after YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Now, YSR admirers and old time politicians are wondering what happened to the repeated slogan of Jagan Reddy that he used to capture people’s attention in the polls. Jagan used to constantly say ‘Aa Maha Neta, Priyatama Nayakudu’ (that great leader and beloved statesman) in election campaign that helped him catch the imagination of poor voters.

Analysts say that Jagan Reddy was indeed increasingly uncomfortable with the way common people were beginning to compare his regime with that of YSR. All said and done, in YSR time, there was no sand shortage and no major job crisis like the one faced by construction workers and daily wage coolies under Jagan rule. Hence, the CM’s eagerness to slowly ensure that YSR name fades away among the public in order to avoid any future trouble politically.