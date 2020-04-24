YSRCP betrayed poor SHG women with false promises?

CM Jagan Reddy not only planted kisses but also made very huge promises to poor women. Now, rival leaders are raising countless questions on this aspect. Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Opposition Leader in Legislative Council, advised Jagan Reddy government to save the people’s lives from Coronavirus danger instead of telling lies and making false claims on welfare programmes like ‘zero interest’ scheme. He described the YSRCP regime as a zero rule, saying that its ‘YSR Sunna Vaddi Pathakam’ was nothing new and devoid of zero additional benefits to the poor DWCRA women. Everybody knows how CM Jagan Reddy tried to take credit for zero interest programme on the floor of the Assembly but soon had to change his word after the Telugu Desam Party proved with documents how the scheme was implemented during its previous regime. While YS Rajasekhar Reddy brought ‘pavala vaddi pathakam’, Kiran Kumar Reddy implemented ‘zero interest scheme’. It was an ongoing scheme which the previous TDP regime also implemented in the interests of poor women’s groups.

Mr. Yanamala strongly objected to YSRCP government not paying dues under existing schemes, saying that this was against the spirit of democratic and administrative norms. He said that the TDP regime had cleared huge pending dues that came down from previous governments which was why Rs. 2,500 Cr dues piled up under zero interest scheme between 2016 and `19. The present government did not clear these pending dues but has paid interest for 2019-2020 without maintaining continuity and in a very bankrupt manner.

Asserting that governance is a continuing process, Mr. Yanamala condemned YSRCP government for paying only this year’s interest without clearing previous dues. That too, only part of this year’s dues were paid. By withholding payments on a largescale, Jagan Reddy regime has openly cheated the DWCRA women members. In the past, YSR government gave Rs. 267.52 Cr for ‘pavala vaddi’ and Kiran Kumar Reddy government Rs 2,039 Cr whereas the TDP government released Rs. 2,514 Cr during its previous 5 year rule. The self help groups women would not trust whatever lies being told by YSRCP leaders.

Mr Yanamala accused Jagan Reddy regime of cheating poor women by not implementing its Navaratnalu poll promise of giving pension to all poor women aged above 45 years of age. Jagan Reddy promised to waive loans worth Rs. 21,000 Cr for DWCRA women in four phases but even the first phase was not implemented till the past one year. CM changed word and promised to pay Rs. 75,000 to each woman, which was also thrown to winds. Rs 10,000 salary to VAOs was also not being implemented. Remuneration was not being paid to Kalyana Mitras. No wages were paid to over 5,000 ‘pasu mitras’ for over one year.

Mr. Yanamala deplored that it was the misfortune of AP people to have an irresponsible government in a time of dangerous virus epidemic threat in the state. Medical grade personal protection equipments (PPEs) should be provided to doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. Ignoring safety of frontline warriors would only throw COVID preventive measures out of control.