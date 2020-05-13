YSRCP demolishing systems and institutions: Naidu

AP Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday accused the YSR Congress Party Government of crippling well-established institutions and systems in the past one year while the earlier TDP regime focused on their strengthening for the betterment and well-being of the people.

He said that the current bills have quadrupled in just one year while farmers of paddy, banana, mango, papaya, musk melon, mausambi and water melon suffered severe losses due to lack of support during lockdown restrictions. Untimely rains caused crop losses in both Telugu states and the Governments should come to the rescue of the farmers.

Addressing an online party politburo meeting, the TDP chief deplored that while the Prime Minister controlled virus transmissions by enforcing lockdowns sternly in the country, lapses in implementation of zonal restrictions led to rise in virus cases in Andhra Pradesh. Liquor outlets were opened which created greater problems. While poor quality liquor harmed health of poor people, their financial situation was also badly affected. Overcrowding in front of liquor outlets also triggered risk of Coronavirus spread.

The TDP politburo discussed burning issues when it passed several resolutions to stand in support of the victims of Visakhapatnam gas leak tragedy. It paid tributes to those who died in gas leak and also to whose who succumbed to COVID-19 in both states. The bereaved families should be given compensation and all necessary support. The party demanded support to farmers, tenant farmers, coolies, weavers and workers who are committing suicides due to lack of work.

In another resolution, the TDP demanded immediate closure of LG Polymers in Visakhpatnam, ordering a detailed enquiry and also extension of compensation to the victims. Final compensation should be provided to all those affected families living in five to six kilometres radius of the factory. The local residents were still in grip of fear over pollution of waters in Meghadrigadda reservoir. Those who returned to villages near factory vacated their houses again as there were traces of gas impact which made their homes uninhabitable. The Government should study compensation given in South Korea and other countries to extend similar package to Vizag victims.

The TDP expressed concern over rapid spread of Coronavirus in the state and how a feast organised by a YSRCP MLA in Guntur caused disastrous consequences. By holding meetings and rallies in Srikalahasti, Nagari and Kanigiri in an irresponsible manner, the ruling party MLAs have themselves become ‘Super Spreaders’ of virus. While all other states and countries were focusing on increasing immunity of their citizens to prevent virus attacks, AP is supplying very poor quality liquor pushing people into a grave health crisis. Even courts have cautioned against allowing long queues and suggested door delivery of liquor, if needed.

The politburo lauded Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation (GFST) for making indepth studies and valuable suggestions beneficial for the entire country. Suggestions were made on classification of zones and provision of interest-free loans to MSMEs enabling them to provide jobs and pay salaries to workers. In view of lockdown problems, the Government should buy farm produce by paying minimum price. Farmers of horticulture, aquaculture and sericulture should be saved. Migrant workers should be treated like guest workers and they should be given all facilities like in Kerala state.

The TDP condemned the uninterrupted illegal sand mining and gravel transportation despite lockdown restrictions. Corruption took place in buying rapid testing kits and there was criticism over supply of substandard sanitisers and masks. Over Rs. 70 Cr took place even in bleaching power purchases. In a very objectionable manner, teachers were deployed to guard at liquor outlets.