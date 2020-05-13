Suresh Babu responds on Rana’s wedding

Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati is all set to tie the knot soon. He announced that he is dating Mumbai-based interior designer Miheeka Bajaj. Rana and Miheeka are in a happy space currently. Rana’s father Suresh Babu responded saying that Rana and Miheeka have known each other for some time. Suresh Babu said that he was quite happy to approve their wedding.

Suresh Babu said that the wedding will take place in December. The plans are on and the final decision will be taken soon. He also said that Rana would take a break for his wedding before which he would complete all his current commitments. Tollywood celebrities congratulated Rana on entering a new phase in his life. He completed the shoot of Aranya and his next project Viraata Parvam is currently in the final stages of shoot.