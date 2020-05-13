TDP ‘online Mahanadu’ on May 27, 28

For the first time since its inception, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has decided to hold its annual Mahanadu online by using Zoom video conference in strict adherence to nationwide social distancing guidelines to prevent spread of Coronavirus epidemic.

The decision was taken unanimously at the virtual TDP Politburo meeting on Wednesday, presided by the party National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

This was disclosed at a virtual press briefing given by former Ministers Kalva Srinivasulu and Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy on the resolutions passed by the Politburo. They said that in view of the physical distancing restrictions, it wouldn’t be possible to organise Mahanadu as before with large-scale coming together of the party leaders and cadres from all over the state. However, the Mahanadu coinciding with party founder NTR’s birthday would continue uninterrupted though this year in a virtual format.

The TDP leaders said that like before, the Mahanadu would discuss and pass resolutions on different socio-political issues confronting the Telugu people, farmers, migrant workers, agricultural workers and so on.