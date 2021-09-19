YSRCP dominates ZPTC, MPTC polls, TDP emerges a poor second

The MPTC and ZPTC elections appear to be repeating the pro-YSRCP trend in AP. The counting of votes for the MPTC seats were taken up on Sunday morning. The counting has been taken up for a total of 9589 seats was taken up at 8 am. The ruling YSRCP is demonstrating its total domination.

Upto 12 noon, the results of 2714 seats were announced. Of them, the YSRCP has won 2506 seats. The TDP was a poor second with just 133 seats. The Jana Sena and the BJP have won seven and six seats respectively. As many as 62 seats were won by independents and others. Out of the total of 642 ZPTC seats, the results of 132 seats have been announced. The YSRCP has won all the seats.

The YSRCP established complete superiority in Macharla and in TDP strongman Devineni Uma Maheshwara Rao’s area of influence. In most constituencies, the YSRCP has completely dominated the results.

Interestingly, in six places, the ballot papers were completely damaged. In two places the ballot papers were eaten away by moths. In four other places, the ballot papers were damaged due to the rains. The officials said that the local collectors and the returning officials will take the final decision on whether to count those ballot papers. The decision to go in for bypolls if necessary would be decided by the State election commission. The ZPTC elections would be completed by Sunday evening.