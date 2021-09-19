Jagan to give cabinet rank post to Adityanath Das in Delhi!

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Adityanath Das is all set to get cabinet minister rank post in Delhi.

Das is set to retire as CS on September 30.

Das is known as a close aide of YS Jagan, who is also facing cases in Jagan’s illegal assets cases booked by CBI.

Jagan reportedly decided to utilize the services of Das even after his retirement.

Jagan reportedly decided to appoint him as advisor for state government at Delhi to deal with inter state affairs and with Centre.

Das has vast experience of working in irrigation department. Jagan feels that Das’s experience will be helpful in Delhi to get pending funds of Polavaram project from Centre and also in dealing with Krishna, Godavari river management boards issues at Delhi level.

The orders to this effect are expected very soon, as per AP government official sources.