Three temples… Three committees… one problem

Chittoor YSRCP is facing a strange situation. The party is firmly in control and has won all but one seat. Minister Peddireddy and his son Mithun Reddy are all powerful. Yet, the appointment of chairpersons to two major temples has caused a lot of heartburn and led to a dispute between the local leaders and the new appointees. The issue of local and non-local has become a major problem.

The government has appointed Birendra Varma as the chairperson of the Srikalahasti temple. He is a non-local. This led to a furore with the local leaders protesting his appointment. They pointed out that this was the first time that a non-local was appointed as the temple chief. The opposition was so stiff that Birendra Varma could not take oath as the chairperson for the last two months Finally, the high command gave in and replaced him with local leader Anjuru Srinivas. As a compromise Birendra Varma was made a special invitee.

The story of Kanipakam temple board too is similar. The local YSRCP leaders strongly opposed the appointment of Latha Reddy. Even she could not take the oath till now. Now she is likely to be replaced and as a compromise, Latha Reddy’s husband Dayasagar Reddy was made a special invitee to the TTD trust board.

The same story is being repeated in Kurnool’s Srisailam temple board. Chakrapani Reddy of Nagari was made the chairperson, but the local YSRCP leaders are objecting to the appointment. As of now , Chakrapani has dug in his heels and has refused to backdown. Let’s wait and see what happens in Srisailam.