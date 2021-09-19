Jagan govt fails to pay phone bills, services disconnected!

In a big embarrassment to YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh led by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, the mobile phone services of state government employees were disconnected by mobile service providers on Sunday (today).

The reason, Jagan govt defaulted on payment of bills despite repeated reminders by service providers.

The incident exposed the pathetic financial condition of AP government under Jagan regime.

There are no funds even to pay phone bills as all funds evaporated due to Navaratnalu cash dole out schemes of Jagan even after taking huge loans from financial institutions.

This development shocked officials and staff on a day when counting of votes for ZPTC, MPTC elections are going on.

Officials and staff of I&PR department immediately posted their personal mobile numbers in media groups to remain accessible to media on counting day and update poll results.

Jagan government has funds to give jacket ads to newspapers for various Jagananna, Rajanna schemes but no funds to pay phone bills of I&PR department.