Youthful Rowdy Boys teaser on September 20

The teaser of Rowdy Boys, a film that marks the acting debut of ace producer Dil Raju’s nephew Ashish Reddy, will be released at 7 pm on September 20.

A picture from the teaser is colourful and it drops hints that the movie is going to be a romantic campus entertainer.

Foot-tapping music by Devi Sri Prasad is said to be one of the highlights of the film.

Tipped to be a ‘youthful entertainer with a whirlwind of emotions’, the film is being directed by Hushaaru-fame Harsha Konuganti.

Produced by Raju and Shirish on Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, Rowdy Boys is co-produced by Harshith Reddy. Cinematography is by Madhie ISC, while editing is by Madhu.

