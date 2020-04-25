YSRCP given 151 MLAs to make but not to break laws?

Ruling YSRCP MLAs are not halting their lockdown violations under pressure to get good results in local body polls. They are claiming it as their right since people gave them brutal majority with 151 MLAs. Now, Former MLC and TDP leader B. Chengalrayudu asks them to obey the laws and the constitution. He accused the AP Police of failing to take any action though YSRCP MLAs and leaders held over 500 rallies, public meetings and gatherings in violation of COVID lockdown restrictions.

He asked DGP Gautham Sawang to clarify how many cases were filed against the ruling party MLAs and their followers for organising rallies in Kalahasthi, Sullurupeta, Kovur, Chittoor and other places. He deplored that the police had not booked any case against ruling party MLAs though DGP claimed to have lodged 70,000 cases in March and another 1 lakh cases against two and four wheeler owners for lockdown violations. In fact, murder attempt case should be booked against Kalahasthi MLA for causing over 60 infected cases and for exposing 85,000 population in the temple town to dangerous epidemic now.

Mr. Chengalrayudu objected to RK Roja defending her flower show, saying that the TDP would have no objection if Roja would attend ‘Jabardasth’ or cinema shootings in normal situations but not in a time of infection threat. The people had given 151 MLAs to YSRCP not to break laws but only to make laws that would improve the living standards of the people within the constitutional framework.

Mr. Chengalrayudu said that the YSRCP Government should better dismantle the police machinery and give all the powers to Vijayasai Reddy and other leaders of the party if it does not have respect for the constitutional institutions.