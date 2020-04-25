Ram back to Chocolate Boy Look

After doing a series of romantic entertainers, Ram switched paths and did a couple of mass entertainers Ismart Shankar and Red. Ismart Shankar ended up as the biggest hit in Ram’s career and Red is yet to hit the screens. After posing with a thick beard for a long time, the actor stunned everyone in a new look. Ram is back to a young chocolate boy look with a clean shave. He posted his new look on his Instagram handle. Ram is listening to scripts currently and he is yet to sign his next film. He is on a break after completing the shoot of Red.

