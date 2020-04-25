Only standalone shops to be opened: MHA clarifies

After a late night order on reopening of shops amid the coronavirus lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday issued a clarification saying that only standalone shops are allowed to open as per the directive and that the order does not apply to Covid-19 containment zones or liquor stores.

“In urban areas, all standalone/neighbourhood shops & shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. Shops in markets/market complexes & shopping malls are not allowed to open,” the ministry clarified.

The ministry also clarified that sales by ecommerce companies will continue to be restricted to essential goods only. “Sale by E-commerce companies will continue to be permitted for essential goods only,” the ministry said.

It also cleared that liquor stores will be shut as the relaxations do not apply to them. “Sale of liquor & other items continues to be prohibited as specified in the National Directives for COVID19 management,” it added.

The government in the late night order issued on Friday had allowed opening of shops as part of the easing down of lockdown restrictions announced on April 15 with neighbourhood shops and others being allowed within the city, and all shops except those in malls allowed outside the municipal limits with 50 per cent strength of workers.

No shops have been allowed to open in multi-brand or single brand malls, it had said.

Shops were allowed outside the city limits except those in malls with 50 per cent workforce while wearing of masks has been made compulsory.