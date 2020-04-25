Help Andhra fishermen stranded in Gujarat: Rahul

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday appealed to the government to move 6,000 Andhra Pradesh fishermen stranded in Gujarat in their fishing trawlers to relief camps.

“Over 6,000 fishermen from AP, stranded in Gujarat, have been confined to their tiny fishing trawlers for over a month, in unhygienic conditions with limited food & water. I appeal to the Govt to move my brothers to relief camps and ensure their well being,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

He also attached a news report highlighting the plight of the fishermen staying in their fishing trawlers in Gujarat for over a month.

Several migrant workers and fishermen have been stranded in several parts of the country following the nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) as train, bus and airlines services have been suspended.

On Saturday, the total number of Covid-19 cases in India rose to 24,506 with 775 people losing their lives due to pandemic.