YSRCP indulging in large-scale irregularities in Council polls for Graduates constituencies: Yanamala

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council and former Finance minister, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, on Sunday said that the YSRCP is indulging in large-scale irregularities in the Council election for the Graduates constituencies.

Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that the enarmous abnormalities that were found in the draft voters list is a classic example of this. The same person’s name was registered two or three times while those who studied only 10th standard or Intermediate too are enrolled as voters, thus indulging in massive irregularies, Ramakrishnudu said.

Targets have been set for Ministers, MLAs and volunteers and thus even ineligible persons are enrolled as voters, the Leader of Opposition in the Council said and advised the officials not to fall victim to the manipulations of the YSRCP by joining hands with them. The officials should perform their duties as per the laid down norms to uphold the democratic values, Ramakrishnudu said and felt that the ruling party is adopting feudalistic attitude even in the polls in which only intellectuals take part.

He pointed out that nearly 10,000 ineligible voters have been enrolled in Srikakulam, Vizainagaram and Visakhpatnam Graduates constituency area while large number of such ineligible voters were enrolled in Kadapa, Anathapur, Kurnool, Prakasam, Nellore and Chittoor segment area. The ruling party is totally violating the guidelines of the Election Commission only to ensure the victory of their party candidates, he stated.

Ramakrishnudu made a fervent appeal to the Election Commission to immediately delete all these over 50,000 bogus votes and also see to it that the volunteers do not take part in the poll process.