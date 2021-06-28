YSRCP leaders’ atrocities rising by the day: BJP

Opposition leader and Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary V. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy on Monday alleged that atrocities by the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders are rising by the day.

He alleged that the ruling party leaders stormed into a police station and took away a person by the name Hasan in the presence of police officials.

“In public sight and in the presence of police, YSRCP leaders took away Hasan and tried to murder him, ” he claimed.

Reddy alleged that the events which took place in Kurnool district after Allagadda police summoned him for investigation allegedly indicate the horrendous state of affairs in Andhra.

“If police are like this, who will protect law and order? The Home Minister has to say if there are human rights in the state?” he demanded.

The BJP general secretary called for the immediate arrest of the people who allegedly kidnapped Hasan and suspending those police officials who reportedly colluded with them.