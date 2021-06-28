Chiranjeevi not a Congress leader anymore, says Oommen Chandy

AICC general secretary and Andhra Pradesh Congress party in charge Oommen chandy made key comments today on Chiranjeevi. Details as follows.

Andhra Pradesh Congress party celebrated former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao birth centenary today at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada. The program was attended by national leaders of Congress as well as state leaders who are still active in the party. During the interaction with media AICC general secretary Oommen chandy answered to a question and said that Chiranjeevi is not a Congress leader anymore. He added that Chiranjeevi is not participating in any of the programs organised by the party while many senior Congress leaders are attending most of these programs.

It is known news that Chiranjeevi merged his Praja rajyam party into Congress when the grand old party was in dire need of of the numbers. In fact it was Chiranjeevi who saved the then Congress government from being pulled off by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. However in return Chiranjeevi did not get what he aspired for though he was given a Minister of state post in Manmohan Singh Cabinet. He distanced himself from the party after 2014 elections and keeping politically neutral though many of his cabinet colleagues like Purandhareswari joined BJP.

Overall, Oommen Chandy comments came as confirmation about Chiranjeevi’s exit from Congress.