Anushka’s emotional post during these Covid Times

Top actress Anushka Shetty is not active across the film circles. The actress is yet to announce her next project and she is suffering from weight loss issues. The actress took her Instagram page and suggested people to stay connected during these Covid times. “Please, just let love in. Tell people how you feel and do not worry about being too much. Let people show up for you. Kiss the faces of your friends, hug their broken pieces back together, laugh loudly and hope loudly and live loudly” told Anushka.

“Connect, connect, connect with every ounce of who you are, with every inch of your patchwork heart. Connect with the people who make you feel deeply. Connect with the moments that bring tears in your eyes. Please, just connect because beautiful things are vanishing each and every day. Don’t let your heart become one of them” told Anushka. The actress signed a film for UV Creations and the project is expected to start later this year. Naveen Polishetty is said to play another important role in this interesting attempt.