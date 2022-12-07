YSRCP leaders level baseless charges, says Lokesh

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary and former minister, Nara Lokesh, on Wednesday dared the YSRCP leaders to prove the charges levelled against the TDP leaders or face defamation.

Participating in the ‘Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki’ programme at Nidamarru in Mangalagiri Assembly segment, Lokesh said that it has become a habit for YSRCP leaders, to level baseless charges and run away from the State.

‘The TDP leaders did not commit even a single mistake in five years when the party was in power,’ he said adding that whether the YSRCP leaders can prove even a single charge levelled against any TDP leader.

Lokesh visited the villagers and interacted with them personally to know their problems. The locals submitted memoranda to Lokesh and complainted that their houses were demolished without any reason.

Later, addressing media persons, Lokesh said that it has become a habit to Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, to tell lies to the public and later make them believe them. He dared Jagan to prove any charge that levelled against him.

”If they fail to prove the charges, the ruling party leaders should be prepared to face defamation cases,” he said. Lokesh asked as to why the industries are moving out of the State.

”If pollution is the reason as to why the industries are being chased out of the State, then why the Bharathi Cements is still allowed to be operated in the State,” he asked.