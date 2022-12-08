Tollywood comes out to support Mythri Movie Makers

Mythri Movie Makers emerged as a top production house in no time in Telugu cinema. They have films lined up with top stars and the production house also shelled out huge advances for several young and upcoming directors. They are set for a big gamble in the coming years. It came as a surprise when Mythri Movie Makers decided to venture into distribution when they have a series of films lined up in production. There are a lot of reasons for their move. Dil Raju and Asian Sunil have been dominating the distribution market in Nizam. Everyone has been waiting for new players for a long time.

Nizam also turned out to be the best territory in Telugu states. Hit films are minting gold here. Mythri Movie Makers with the support of several friends and distributors decided to emerge as a strong distribution platform in Nizam. The plans are on from the past two years and enough homework was done. Soon after this move, several producers and filmmakers of Telugu cinema came out to support Mythri Movie Makers. The production house is also receiving various distribution offers already. All those who are unhappy with the current distributors are knocking the doors of Mythri. There is also a lot of risk involved in distribution. But with extreme confidence on their upcoming projects Waltair Veerayya and Veerasimha Reddy, Mythri Movie Makers is gearing up for the biggest bet in Nizam. Tollywood wishes them to emerge as one more major force in the region of Nizam.