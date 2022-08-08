YSRCP leaders stooping so low, says TDP

TDP Andhra Pradesh unit president Kinjarapu Atchen Naidu on Monday felt that the YSRCP is stooping so low that the party is using even patriotic programmes for political gains.

Atchen Naidu said that instead of taking stringent action against their party MP, Gorantla Madhav, the YSRCP is throwing mud on the TDP. When the TDP national president, Chandrababu Naidu, visited New Delhi on an invitation from the Centre to discuss the Azadi ka Amuth Mahotsav, as to why the YSRCP leaders are afraid of his Delhi visit, he asked.

Atchen Naidu made it clear that Mr Chandrababu Naidu did not visit Delhi like the YSRCP leaders for waiver of criminal cases. YSRCP leaders have the history of mortgaging Kadapa steel factory and Vizag steel plant, the TDP president said in the press note.

The day is not too far when the people will chase out the YSRCP, he said, adding that the ruling party leaders have the habit of using even patriotic programmes for political gains.

Except looting the exchequer for the past three years by drawing lakhs of rupees as salary every month, what kind of constructive advice Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, has given to the Government, he asked. Sajjala is behaving like an extra-Constitutional authority and what right he has to criticise Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP state president said.

The YSRCP leaders are day-dreaming that they will come back to power in 2024 and it will remain as a dream, Atchen Naidu felt. The downfall of the ruling party began with the people revolting against them when the Government started the “gadapa gadapaku” programme, he said.

The ruling party leaders should remember that diversion politics is not the solution to resolve the people’s problems, Atchen Naidu added.