Hero Ravi Teja’s Nephew, Madhav to mark his debut in TFI

Amidst all the speculations, Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s brother Raghu’s son Madhav Bhupathi Raju’s debut film in Tollywood had been officially announced.

A vintage love drama titled “Ey Pilla” written by director Ramesh Varma is directed by debutant Ludheer Baireddy introducing Madhav and Miss India runner up Ruben Shekhawat as the leads.

Presented by Bhavya, Nallamalupu Bujji is bankrolling it under Lakshmi Narasimha Productions. Renowned technicians are signed in to this project.

Regular shooting is scheduled to begin this September with Mickey J Meyer scoring music & Shyam K Naidu handling cinematography.

