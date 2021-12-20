YSRCP losing hold on tribal constituencies!

The ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh seem to be gradually losing its political hold on tribal constituencies.

This has been reflected in recent local bodies polls in Paduru constituency where opposition TDP made a comeback by bagging few Mandal Praja Parishads.

YSRCP MLA K.Bhagya Lakshmi was elected as MLA twice from Paleru in 2014 and 2019 with a big majority.

The constituency dominated by tribals favoured YSRCP since 2014. However, the tribals are losing faith on YSRCP after Jagan government failed to fulfill the promises made to tribals in 2019 Assembly elections.

Jagan promised to give pensions to tribals by relaxing age limit from 50 years to 45 years. But he failed to fulfill it.

Also the construction of government hospital to provide better medical facilities also failed to progress even after more than two and half years.

The Jagan government also imposed restrictions on extending welfare schemes to tribals who own more than 5 acres of land.

All these fuelled anger among tribals against YSRCP.

Added to this, the groupism in YSRCP has further added to the woes of the party.

YSRCP Araku MP G.Madhavi is trying to contest as MLA from Paduru in 2024 Assembly polls.

This is strongly opposed by MLA Bhagya Lakshmi and her supporter. The leaders and cadre in Paderu and Araku are divided between these two lady leaders, who are trying to gain upperhand over the other.