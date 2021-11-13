YSRCP rewards party’s Kuppam poll incharge with MLC post

The ruling YSRCP is pulling all stops to wrest Kuppam municipality from the TDP. Chittoor YSRCP strongman and minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy is personally camping in Kuppam to spearhead the party’s campaign. He is taking on the might of former CM Chandrababu Naidu, who contested and won from Kuppam eight times in a row, and his son Nara Lokesh Babu.

The importance that the YSRCP has attached to Kuppam municipality could be gauged from the fact that Thamballapalle MLA P Dwarakanath Reddy has been made the overall incharge for Kuppam Municipality. Besides Peddireddy, his son and MP Mithun Reddy is also camping in Kuppam. The YSRCP has also created several teams to spring into action at the field level.

In what could be seen as a measure of importance that the YSRCP leadership is giving to Kuppam, one of the incharges in Kuppam Bharat Krishna has been nominated for the MLC post from the Chittoor district local body constituency. An official announcement has also been made. The party thinking heads feel that this decision will build renewed enthusiasm among the party cadre to work for the victory in Kuppam.

The YSRCP feels that it can rewrite history in Kuppam this time. In the panchayat elections conducted in February and March, the YSRCP had won 74 of the 89 gram panchayats in Chittoor. Of these 26 panchayats are in Kuppam mandal. Of these, the YSRCP has won 21. Similarly, of the 17 MPTCs in Kuppam mandal, 15 went to the ruling YSRCP. Even the Naravaripalle, the home village of Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP has registered a victory. Let’s wait and see how things unfold.