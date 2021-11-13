NBK’s 107th Film Launched

Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set to work with successful director Gopichand Malineni and the film is said to be a mass entertainer. The film got its official launch with a pooja ceremony today in Hyderabad. The entire movie unit attended the launch and the regular shoot commences in January 2022. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady and Thaman is on board as the music director. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this mass entertainer which is inspired by real incidents.

Balakrishna essays a dual role and a portion of the film will be shot in USA. Gopichand Malineni is done with the script work and the pre-production work reached the final stages. The film is tentatively titled Jai Balayya and an official announcement is awaited. The film hits the screens next year.