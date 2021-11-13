The Andhra Pradesh government employees unions have made sensational comments on YSRCP government headed by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

The AP employees unions JAC (joint action committee) on Saturday (today) said that they were cheated by YSRCP government on new PRC (pay revision commission) pay scales.

The JAC has fixed a deadline of November 30 for Jagan government to take a decision on implementation of new PRC pay scales.

The JAC has decided to convene a joint meeting of all employees unions on November 28 to decide the future course of action if the Jagan government fails to respond on their demand on new PRC pay scales by then.

JAC chairman Bandi Srinivas said that all employees unions supported YSRCP in 2019 Assembly polls looking at Jagan’s manifesto which promised salary hikes and new PRC pay scales.

But they were cheated by Jagan government as new PRC was not implemented even after YSRCP government completed half of its five-year term so far.

Employees unions are angry at government not even releasing PRC report and keeping the report as a top secret.

They said they sought PRC report on October 29 itself and the Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma has promised to give the report in two days but failed to give even today.

Why they are hiding PRC report, the unions questioned.