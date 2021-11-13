Chairman of smart city corporation has no chair to sit on

AP chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is on a post-giving spree. He has created corporation after corporation and nominated party leaders to these posts. While this is being tom-tommed as a major achievement at accommodating leaders and various communities, those appointed to these ‘coveted’ posts have a different tale to tell.

A majority of these corporations do not have own offices. Not just that! Some don’t even have a chair for the ‘chairman’ to sit on. Take the case of Chandana Nageswar of Rajahmundry. It has been three months he was appointed as the chairman of the Rajahmundry Smart City Corporation. But, he has not yet taken oath. The reason? He is yet to be allotted a chair to sit on. Why was no seat allotted? It is because the State Government has not issued a GO in favour of him. While all other smart city chairpersons in the state took oath of office, Chandana Nageswar is yet to do.

Sources say that the Central Government has not yet been designated as a smart city. Though the YSRCP has tried many a time to get Rajahumundry designated a smart city, it did not bear fruit. So, Nageswar is the smart city chairperson of a city that is not really a ‘smart city.’ So, there is no allocation for the corporation. Since the Centre has not recognised Rajahmundry as a smart city, the State government cannot issue a GO claiming that Nageswar is the chairman of the Smart City.

There were reportedly pressures on the Rajahmundry municipal commissioner to allocate the deputy mayor’s chamber to Nageswar. But, the rules do not allow this. Sources say Nageswar is peeved by all this and there are reports that he is actively considering to resign from the post which he has not taken oath so far.