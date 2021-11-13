Who’s next on Balakrishna’s Unstoppable?

Nandamuri Balakrishna made his tv debut with Unstoppable, a celebrity talk show that is streaming on Aha. The first two episodes received decent response and the energy of Balayya is appreciated widely. The first season has 12 episodes and there are talks that Tollywood sensation Vijay Deverakonda will soon make his presence on Unstoppable. The shoot of the episode has been completed recently as per the update.

There are also talks that Prabhas will soon make his presence on the sets of Unstoppable. Balakrishna is on a break for now and he will commence the shoot of Gopichand Malineni’s film soon. The film is rumored to be titled Jai Balayya. Vijay Deverakonda is shooting for Liger in USA and the film releases next year.