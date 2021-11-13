India’s top production house to float their OTT platform

Yash Raj Films happens to be the top production house of the country and Aditya Chopra has been continuing the legacy of his father. As per the reports from a Bollywood top media house, Yash Raj Films is spending Rs 1200 crores on films that will release between 2021-22. The latest update says that Aditya Chopra is in plans to float an OTT platform named ‘YRF Entertainment’.

The production house will be investing Rs 500 crores on YRF Entertainment. Aditya Chopra took the call considering the growing OTT market in the country. The team of Yash Raj Films finalized a bunch of scripts that should be told on OTT. The production house will continue producing big-budget films for the theatre audience. Soon, the Indian audience will have a new option to watch some interesting stuff through YRF Entertainment.