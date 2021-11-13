Ravi Teja locked for Megastar’s Next

Megastar Chiranjeevi signed a mass entertainer in the direction of KS Ravindra (Bobby) and the film got its launch recently. The shoot of the film commences in December and the film hits the screens next year. Waltair Veerraju is the title considered for the movie. Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is in talks to play a crucial role and the veteran actor gave his nod recently. Ravi Teja signed the film and he will complete his portions next year. The remuneration and dates are locked recently.

The production house Mythri Movie Makers will announce the news officially soon. There are talks that Shruti Haasan may romance Chiranjeevi in this film. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of this mass entertainer that is set in Vizag. Chiranjeevi is shooting for God Father and he will also commence the shoot of Bhola Shankar soon.