YSRCP ‘rowdysheeter’ in MAA polling booth!

The ongoing controversy over irregularities in the recent MAA elections (Movie Artists Association took a new turn on Friday (today) with a picture of a YSRCP leader’s presence in the MAA polling booth when the polling was held on October 10 at Jubilee Hills Public School in Hyderabad.

The picture of YSRCP Nukala Sambashiva Rao roaming inside the polling booth was released by actor Prakash Raj, who lost MAA president election to Manchu Vishnu.

Prakash Raj panel has all along been alleging that Manchu panel won the election by indulging in irregularities in polling. They alleged that Manchu supporters threatened voter to vote for Manchu in the polling booth and those who opposed were even manhandled by Manchu supporters.

Prakash Raj panel sought CCTV footage to prove their claims. The police showed CCTV footage to Prakash Raj.

Prakash Raj capture few pictures of YSRCP leader, who is also known as ‘rowdy sheeter’ since police has opened ‘rowdy sheet’ on him. roaming inside polling booth. Prakash Raj alleged that the YSRCP leader threatened and attacked voters during polling.

Prakash Raj question MAA election office Krishna Mohan to answer how this YSRCP leader who was not even a MAA member was allowed inside the polling booth.

Prakash Raj also released the pictures of Manchu Mohan Babu and Vishnu coming to MAA polling booth along with YSRCP leader.

He also released pictures of YSRCP leader posing with YSRCP party chief and AP CM YS Jagan.