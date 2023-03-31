YSRCP supporters attack BJP leader in Amaravati

The YSR Congress activists in Andhra Pradesh have attacked the convoy of BJP senior leader S Satyakumar at Amaravati on Friday. They stopped Satyakumar, who was returning from Mandadam village after meeting the Amaravati farmers.

The supporters of Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh, who are on relay fast in support of three capitals, stopped the BJP leader’s convoy near the Seen Access Road in Amaravati. They raised slogans against the BJP leaders for supporting Amaravati.

When some of the BJP activists in the vehicles got down, the activists attacked them leading to commotion in the area. The police who reached the spot tried to stop the activists from attacking the BJP leaders.

BJP leader Satyakumar, later in Vijayawada told the media persons that he would not be afraid of such attacks. He said that the BJP would stand by the Amaravati farmers until justice is done to them. He condemned the attack on them by the YSR Congress supporters.

Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the attack on the BJP leaders in Amaravati. He said that the attack was part of the clear plan by the ruling YSR Congress. He said that the YSR Congress was encouraging physical attacks on the opposition leaders.

The TDP chief said that the YSR Congress rowdies were attacking the opposition leaders whoever questioned the government and whoever exposed the government’s failures.

Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh who reached the relay fast camp alleged that the BJP leaders attacked the Dalits for questioning them on Amaravati issue. He demanded that the police book cases against the BJP leaders for attacking the people in the relay fast camp.