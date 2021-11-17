YSRCP sweeps AP Municipal polls, TDP trounced in Kuppam, Penugonda

The ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh trounced opposition TDP in municipal elections, the counting for which is going on since today morning (Wednesday).

Out of 12 municipalities, the YSRCP already bagged 9 municipalities.

The opposition TDP managed to win only one municipality in Darsi in Prakasam district.

More shocking to TDP is that it lost Kuppam municipality, the home turf of TDP chief N.Chandrababu Naidu. The YSRCP won 14 wards in Kuppam,, while TDP won just 2 wards.

The TDP is giving a tough fight to YSRCP only in two municipalities in Jaggayyapeta and Kondapalli in Krishna district.

The YSRCP trounced TDP in Kuppam and Penugonda municipalities, considered to be the strongholds of TDP.

YSRCP won Akiveedu municipality in West Godavari district, Nellore corporation, Dachepally, Gurajala in Guntur district, Kamalapuram, Rajampet in Kadapa district.

After TDP’s shocking defeat in Kuppam, minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy demanded Chandrababu Naidu quit from politics as he lost all polls in Chittoor district and Kuppam constituency since 2019 Assembly polls.

He said although Chandrababu and Lokesh campaigned for several days like Assembly polls in Kuppam municipality, the voters rejected TDP.