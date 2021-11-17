Kollywood comes in to support Suriya

Critically acclaimed actor Suriya has been showered with compliments for his performance in Jai Bhim, a hard-hitting courtroom drama that is inspired by real-life incidents that took in 1990s in Tamil Nadu. The film was widely appreciated by his fans and the audience. Vanniyar Sangam slapped a legal notice to Suriya, his production house and Amazon Prime saying that the film defamed their community and demanded Rs 5 crores as compensation. Suriya has been threatened after the film’s release. The entire Tamil film industry came out to support Suriya after the issue.

Several actors, directors, producers along with the associations came out to support Suriya and issued various public statements supporting him. The Tamil Film Active Producers Association issued a letter supporting Suriya and his attempt. After a lot of threats, security has been beefed up outside the residence of Suriya. Five cops with arms are deployed outside Suriya’s T Nagar residence in Chennai. Jai Bhim is directed by TJ Gnanavel and Suriya played lawyer Chandru in Jai Bhim. His home banner 2D Entertainment bankrolled the film.