Raj Tarun’s Anubhavinchu Raja Trailer: Fun and Emotional

Young actor Raj Tarun lost trace after a series of flops. The actor pinned all his hopes on Anubhavinchu Raja, his next film that is produced by Annapurna Studios. The trailer of the film is released and it is packed with fun and emotions. Raj Tarun plays a role with dual shades as Bangaram and a security guard. Anubhavinchu Raja is all about Bangaram who is a rich kid in the village and the situations make him a security guard. The film is all about the back story and how he ends up turning the President of the village.

Kashish Khan is the leading lady and Posani Krishna Murali, Ajay, Sudharshan will be seen in other important roles. Gopi Sundar is the music composer and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP are presenting the film. Anubhavinchu Raja is hitting the screens on November 26th across the globe and the film is directed by Sreenu Gavireddy. Anubhavinchu Raja is an acid test for Raj Tarun and the actor has to bounce back with the film to stand in the race.