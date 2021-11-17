Why is Dharmana speaking against his government?

Why did veteran politician and YSRCP leader Dharmana Prasada Rao slam his own government? The other day, he slammed the AP Government over non-payment of arrears to the contractors, who are already made to take up contractors at very low prices. He said that the government contractors were put to great loss due to low contract bids. He said the prices of cement, concrete and sand have gone up exponentially, but the government was asking the contractors to work at old rates.

Dharmana also slammed his own government for not ensuring an adequate supply of cement. He said this was giving a bad name to the government. He also accused the government officials of not keeping the government posted about these problems. Due to their inefficiency, the government was being blamed, Dharmana Prasada Rao said.

The YSRCP leaders and the political watchers are trying to decipher the real meaning of Dharmana’s outburst. Why did he criticize his own government, especially at a time such as this? Many argue that Dharmana is peeved at being omitted from the cabinet. Despite his experience and seniority, YS Jagan preferred his elder brother Dharmana Krishnadas. Now Dharmana is again being made an MLC.

Dharmana was reportedly offered the post of the speaker of the assembly to enable incumbent speaker Tammineni Sitaram to become a minister. But a disgruntled Dharama reportedly turned down the offer. He wants to have a go at the ministry before signing off his illustrious political career. It is this frustration that is making him speak against the government.