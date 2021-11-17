YS Jagan Mohan Reddy: Hugs and warmth then, curt and cold now

Time was when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was humility personified. He used to touch the forehead of everyone who came to meet him with utmost affection. He used to bless the kids. He was all warmth meeting party workers and leaders. He used to welcome people by standing up and shaking hands vigorously.

All this was before 2019. The moment he became the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, all that changed. Today, meeting Jagan is no less an ordeal. But more than that, his interactions are dry and curt. He is speaking in monosyllables and is said to look quite disinterested meeting even party functionaries. Except for cabinet meetings or review meetings, even MLAs, MPs and sometimes even ministers will have to stand and speak to Jagan, according to those in the know. Sources say that he does not even offer a chair. Even seniors are said to be quite disgruntled but cannot speak up.

As a result, even ministers are reportedly meeting YS Jagan only when absolutely necessary. They are said to be quickly conveying whatever they wanted to convey and come out of his chamber. Several seniors are said to be speaking about this in hushed tones.

The only ones who are offered a chair to sit are foreign dignitaries. YS Jagan is effusive and all charm whenever foreign delegates, especially investors and ambassadors come to meet him. Except foreign envoys, all others are forced to stand up and transact their business. The days of the selfie too are gone. Only official pics of handing over bouquets are allowed now.