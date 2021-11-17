Young music composer ties the knot

Young and talented music director Vivek Sagar who composed music for several successful films like Pelli Choopulu, Sammohanam, Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, Brochevvarevarura and Raja Raja Chora got married yesterday. He is currently composing the music for Nani’s upcoming movie Ante Sundaraniki and the movie unit attended the wedding. The marriage took place in a traditional manner in Hyderabad. Vivek Sagar bagged a Filmfare Award for his composition for Vijay Deverakonda’s Pelli Choopulu. Wishing Vivek Sagar a very happy married life.

