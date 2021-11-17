Bigg boss 5: Housemates become gold miners for captaincy task

After the nomination process, Captaincy task starts in the Bigg boss house. Today’s episode had the Captaincy task – Nee Illu Bangaram gaanu. Details as follows

Kajal vs Shanmukh & Siri & Annie

Kajal has been playing the game very well but the problem is that the housemates as well as the audience were able to see her strategy clearly. In the recent episode, she became very emotional and told she could not take the comments made by Shanmukh and Siri during the nominations. It is known news that Shanmukh told that the house would be more peaceful if Kajal leaves the house. While Kajal cried recalling these comments, Annie master called this is all a drama.

Shanmukh vs Siri:

Shanmukh and Siri have been good friends in the house but several times Shanmukh tried to avoid Siri for various reasons but they later patched up. The same thing repeated again as he tried to distance himself from her because he doesn’t want their relation to be portrayed in a different way and impact their personal lives. However, all this was again a storm in tea cup and the issue resolved after Shanmukh apologising Siri.

Captaincy task:

Nee Illu Bangaram gaanu is the Captaincy task for this week. All the housemates become gold miners for this task. They have to collect Gold balls and preserve them. Three rounds of the game played as of now.

We need to wait and see who will become captain this week