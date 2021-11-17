Aamir Khan postpones Laal Singh Chaddha again

Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan is completely focused on Laal Singh Chaddha which was initially aimed for Christmas 2022 release. The makers soon announced that the film will release on February 11th, 2022 release. But the update says that the film will be pushed further and a couple of new dates are considered. Laal Singh Chaddha would be high on VFX and the work is taking longer than expected. Aamir Khan is not ready to rush and he decided to push the release to summer.

The first new considered date is April 14th, 2022 and if this is true, Laal Singh Chaddha will head for a clash with KGF: Chapter 2. The other considered date is April 28th, 2022 during Eid. Ajay Devgn’s Mayday and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 are announced for April 29th, 2022 release. With several films announced for summer 2022 release, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha will have to hold talks and finalize the new date. Advait Chandan, the film has Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles. Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Studios are the producers.